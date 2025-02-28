Lulu to headline HebCelt festival in final year of touring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scots pop legend Lulu will headline this year’s Hebridean Celtic Festival in what she has said will be her final year of touring, the organisers have announced.

The Glasgow-raised singer first achieved UK chart success in 1964 with her single Shout, which she followed up with hits including the Eurovision-winning Boom Bang-A-Bang and the theme to James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun.

The 76-year-old is one of a number of acts announced by the organisers of the festival – known as HebCelt – which takes place in and around Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis from July 16 to 19.

Lulu said: “I’m looking forward to visiting the Outer Hebrides and performing at HebCelt in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis – see you in July.”

Other big-name acts announced on Friday include Celtic rockers Skerryvore – now in their 20th year – as well as Mountain Music star Nina Nesbitt and Brit Award winner Eddi Reader.

Skerryvore accordionist and founding member Daniel Gillespie said: “This is a special year for the band as we celebrate 20 years of Skerryvore.

“To headline the Saturday night at HebCelt means the world to us as we remember playing McNeils Bar all those years ago and dreaming of playing the main stage of the festival.

“We can’t wait to see everyone on the island in July and have a very special show planned to celebrate 20 years.”

The 2025 festival also includes Tide Lines, Kassidy, internet sensation NATI., Laura Silverstone, and Feis Eilean an Fhraoich.

Michelle Shield, HebCelt’s artist programmer and director, said: “This year’s festival truly celebrates music across generations, from trailblazers like Lulu and Eddi Reader to the next generation of stars including NATI., Josie Duncan, and Lauren Collier.

“Our Celtic roots are proudly represented with Skerryvore marking their 20th year and consistently one of our most requested acts by fans, Highland heroes Tide Lines, and festival favourites like Trail West, Cala, and The Tumbling Souls.

“We’re also thrilled to spotlight talents like LUSA and Elias Alexander, alongside live sensations Beluga Lagoon, Tom McGuire & the Brassholes and Kassidy.

“There’s truly something for everyone at HebCelt, including cult Gaelic star Donnie Dotaman who lit up so many childhoods, and the talented young musicians from Feis who once again are opening the Island Stage on Saturday afternoon.

“This year’s festival also has the strongest line-up of female performers any of us can remember, from our headliners Lulu, Nina and Eddi to the likes of Madison Violet who have just announced this will be one of their last shows, plus new and exciting talent such as Laura Silverstone, Iona Mairead, Ciorstaidh Beaton and Isla Scott.

“We simply can’t wait to welcome music lovers of all tastes to what promises to be one of the most eclectic, vibrant, and memorable festivals yet.”

The organisers pointed out 70% of the acts set to perform at this year’s HebCelt festival are female or have female members, and that it has had at least a 50:50 gender balance every year since 2014.

This year’s festival will also feature a special celebration of An Lanntair, the renowned arts centre in Stornoway, as it marks 40 years as a cultural beacon for the islands.

Last year some 17,800 people attended HebCelt, generating about £4.1 million for the local economy.

The organisers said the festival is expected to have generated more than £40 million in economic benefits locally by the time it marks its 30th anniversary edition in 2027.

Further details about this year’s festival can be found at www.hebceltfest.com.