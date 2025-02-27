Farage unveils Olympic boxing champion as Reform mayoral candidate at rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK can win the next general election and “make history”, Nigel Farage said as he unveiled a hero of the 2012 London Olympics as one of the party’s candidates in the upcoming mayoral elections.

The Reform UK leader welcomed former professional boxer and 2012 gold medallist Luke Campbell to the stage in front of 2,000 supporters at Hull’s Connexin Live Arena on Thursday night.

Mr Campbell will be Reform UK’s candidate in the first-ever election for a metro mayor in the Hull and East Riding region on May 1.

Mr Farage made no mention of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington during his 20-minute speech at the arena, but he told the audience: “We are the most optimistic political party in Britain.

“We believe we can make history. We believe we can prove everybody wrong. We believe we can win the next general election and turn this country around.”

Mr Campbell was cheered by the Reform UK supporters as he climbed out of a boxing ring on the stage.

He later told a press conference: “I tried to get across in my message on the stage tonight that I’m not a politician and I’m not going to stand here pretending that I am.

“My reason for why I am doing it is for the people.”

He said: “Looking at the Olympics, nobody got welcomed home the way I did.

“That for me makes this place so special. This city backs its people and that’s what so special about it.”