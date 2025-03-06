Women forced to face ‘significant’ risks because of inclusivity – Reform UK MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women are being “forced to face significant risks” in the name of inclusivity, a Reform UK MP has claimed, as he called for greater protection of women-only spaces.

Rupert Lowe told the Commons that safety and dignity should be prioritised over inclusivity and “wokery”.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said women-only spaces are protected under the Equality Act 2010.

During business questions, Mr Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, said: “Women are being forced to face significant risk in order to be inclusive.

“Men must not be allowed access into women-only spaces. Regardless of whether they believe themselves to be a woman, they are not.

“We must prioritise safety over inclusivity, dignity over wokery, reality over ideology.

“Will the Leader of the House commit to a debate in Government time on protecting women-only spaces and women-only services?”

Ms Powell replied: “The Equalities Act, which the Labour Government brought in, makes absolutely clear for the provision of women-only spaces, and for those to be protected, especially where they are needed.

“We are proud to have brought in that Act, and stand by it.

“And I think he would, I’m sure, want to have said in his question, that the Labour Party has done more to support women, to close the gender gaps in this country, to reduce inequalities, and to tackle violence against women and girls than perhaps his party or the party opposite.”