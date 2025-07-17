Commons Leader rolls out Oasis puns to describe year since Labour’s election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commons Leader Lucy Powell drew on the Oasis back catalogue to describe a year since Labour’s first King’s Speech in 15 years, after the Brit Pop band’s recent reunion in their home city of Manchester.

Little by Little, Ms Powell racked up seven mentions of Oasis material in the 50-second recap of the parliamentary year in the Commons on Thursday, ending by saying she hopes the Labour Government will “Live Forever”.

Her comments came in the last Business Questions before the parliamentary recess, which will begin next Tuesday.

The Manchester Central MP said: “I couldn’t let this opportunity pass without telling the House that Manchester is buzzing right now with its bucket hats, its music, and even parkas in this hot weather. As we’ve all come together to celebrate the Oasis reunion.

“When Oasis were last performing at Heaton Park it was under a Labour government, and the shadow leader (Jesse Norman) invited me to give the House a few more groaning puns, so if he’ll forgive me.

“Some Might Say this Government has a Masterplan for change, of course, I know it’s not been a great year for the party opposite since their biggest election defeat in history, but perhaps they need to Stop Crying Their Heart Out, Don’t Look Back In Anger, and hope that Reform Fade Away.

“Talking of which, last year we have seen Reform come on the scene in the House of Commons, some of their MPs have had better attendances than others.

“The honourable member for Clacton (Nigel Farage), as usual, is probably on a beach Half A World Away.

“There’s more, there’s one last one. Let’s hope this Labour Government Live Forever.”

Commons deputy speaker Nusrat Ghani responded and called the comments “interesting”.

Ms Powell had been asked by Conservative shadow leader Mr Norman what the Government planned to do to protect veterans who had served in Northern Ireland from prosecution.

He said: “Hundreds and thousands of men and women went to Northern Ireland, not of their own accord but under orders and in the chain of command, on the Queen’s business, to combat the most serious terrorist organisation in the world at the time, and to protect human lives and human society.”

He said the decisions by Labour to abandon the Legacy Act had left veterans in their 70s and 80s “exposed to legal harassment, anxiety and trauma”.

Ms Powell replied: “This is a complex situation, and we need to resolve it. He might disagree with this, but the previous government’s Legacy Act was found to be unlawful and unworkable and is now subject to further court action.

“That means currently that nobody is protected by it, and nor does it give people the justice that they want, because there would be so much legal uncertainty about the status of doing so.

“That is why our priority is finding a way forward that gives veterans, survivors and communities confidence in the process. We will take our time to do this.”