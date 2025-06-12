Government urged not to weaken ‘Hillsborough Law’ as MPs demand Bill is passed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have demanded that the Government does not weaken a law designed to prevent cover-ups in the wake of major disasters, as they urged it to be passed as soon as possible.

Labour MP Clive Efford (Eltham and Chislehurst) warned Commons Leader Lucy Powell that the Public Authorities Accountability Bill, which will include the “Hillsborough Law”, should not be changed under pressure from Whitehall.

Mr Efford asked for it to be passed before the end of July.

Meanwhile his party colleague Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby) asked for the Bill to be “worthy of the name”.

The proposed law would require public bodies to have a duty of candour.

This means they would need to co-operate with official inquiries and tell the truth in the aftermath of major disasters – or face criminal sanctions.

A previous deadline set by Labour, that the Bill would be passed before the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in April, has been missed.

The Government had said it needed more time to finalise the Bill.

A draft Bill has been criticised by campaigners, including the Hillsborough Law Now group, for not containing pledges previously made – including the duty of candour.

Speaking at business questions, Mr Efford said: “Can (Ms Powell) tell me when we’re likely to see the Public Authorities Accountability Bill, this introduces the Hillsborough Law on duty of candour.

“Are we likely to see it before the summer recess?

“And can I have an assurance that this is not being watered down at the request of the mandarins in the Cabinet Office?”

Ms Powell said: “The Government remains focused, very much focused on fulfilling our commitment to the Hillsborough families and indeed many other families affected by injustices and scandals and bringing forward and enacting a Hillsborough Law which includes, of course, a duty of candour.

“I think the most important issue is to ensure that we get this legislation right, and that it does reflect the full range of concerns and experiences and does meet the expectations of the families.

“So we are working on that Bill at pace, but we will take whatever time is necessary to work collaboratively and get the legislation right.”

In March it was reported that a meeting between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and campaigners had been cancelled, with claims officials were attempting to have the contents of the Bill watered down.

It is understood concerns related to who the duty of candour would apply to.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at the FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough in Sheffield in 1989.

Mr Byrne told the Commons: “The Prime Minister promised my city and all those affected by state cover-ups that the Hillsborough Law would be introduced before April 15 of this year – the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

“Almost two months have passed since the Prime Minister missed that deadline.

“This is particularly disappointing, since there is a draft Hillsborough Law ready to go, written by legal experts, endorsed by survivors, families, campaigners and proposed in Parliament by Andy Burnham.”

The Liverpool West Derby MP added that “a failure to introduce a Hillsborough Law worthy of the name will be seen as a continuation of the betrayal of families and survivors of Hillsborough and all those affected by state cover-ups”.

Ms Powell said the Government was “working at pace” and was co-operating with families and their representatives.

She said: “At these times, we always remember those affected by the Hillsborough disaster but particularly the plight that they have faced ever since to fight for justice and fight for accountability.”

Ms Powell added: “It’s absolutely vital that we get this legislation right, that it is workable and watertight in legal terms, but it does meet the expectations and the needs of the families and all those affected.”

Meanwhile shadow commons leader Jesse Norman said Wednesday’s spring statement by Rachel Reeves was an “exercise in distraction and sleight of hand”.

He claimed the planned £14 billion of efficiency savings were “illusionary” and said the measures included by the Chancellor would lead to £140 billion in borrowing.

Mr Norman said: “The truth is plain, there will be a tax cut for the people of Mauritius.

“For the rest of us, the spending review was a gigantic speculative splurge of spending, presented by smoke and mirrors, which will end up – as it always does with Labour – with higher taxes, and British taxpayers will have to bear the impact.”

Ms Powell replied: “As ever, their economic argument is utterly incoherent.

“On the one hand, they’re saying we’re spending too much, and on the other that we’re not spending even more on police and defence.

“They’re criticising us on growth, yet they don’t want the investment to turbocharge our productivity and therefore our growth.

“We’re the party with a plan.

“We’ve got a plan to renew Britain.”