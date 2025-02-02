Leading doctor says research was misrepresented in Letby trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading neonatal doctor is set to intervene on Lucy Letby’s case after he claimed his research was misrepresented to help convict the former nurse.

Dr Shoo Lee will reveal details of an independent review by 14 international medical experts on Tuesday into the causes of death of 17 babies Letby, 35, was accused of harming.

Letby is serving 15 whole-life sentences for seven murders and seven attempted murders of babies in her care between 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

During her trial, retired consultant paediatrician Dr Dewi Evans gave evidence about Letby targeting a number of infants by injecting air into their bloodstream.

The prosecution said this caused an air embolism that blocked their blood supply and led to sudden and unexpected collapse, in some cases fatal.

open image in gallery Lucy Letby being arrested (Cheshire Constabulary/PA) ( PA Media )

Supporting his theory, Dr Evans referenced a 1989 academic paper by Dr Lee, which looked into air embolism in the bloodstream in babies.

But Dr Lee has now said he “wasn’t happy” with how his research, and explanation of it prosecutors, was represented to Letby’s jury at Manchester Crown Court.

“I looked at [the court transcripts] and I wasn’t very happy because what they were interpreting wasn’t exactly what I said,” he told the Sunday Times.

He said there are two “specific” signs of air embolism: the Lee sign (a specific skin discoloration characterised by pink-red blood vessels visible against a purplish-blue background) and the Liebermeister sign (when the pale areas are seen on the tongue). Both were absent.

He added that infants in the trial should never have been diagnosed with air embolism as it was “a very rare and specific condition and should not be diagnosed by excluding other causes of death or collapse and concluding that it must be a case of air embolus because nothing else could be found”.

“So what they were saying during the trial was that the baby collapsed and he had this skin discolouration which equals air embolism. And what I said during the appeal was, ‘No it doesn’t’,” Dr Lee added.

Lee brought together 14 experts from six countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Sweden, Germany and the UK.

“I wanted to have a panel that was highly distinguished, highly experienced, whose reputations and credibility were beyond reproach, so that they could say authoritatively what they thought was going on. So I contacted them, they said ‘yes,’” he said.