Lucy Letby public inquiry will not be paused – Lady Justice Thirlwall

A public inquiry into the crimes of Lucy Letby will not be halted, its chairwoman, Lady Justice Thirlwall, has ruled.

Since September the Thirlwall Inquiry has been examining how the former neonatal nurse was able to murder or attack 14 babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Evidence was completed last month and the final report is due to be published in November.

But the hospital’s former executives and Letby requested a pause to the inquiry, pending the outcome of her latest challenge to her multiple convictions for murder and attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Lady Justice Thirlwall refused the application from the senior managers.

In closing submissions on Tuesday, Kate Blackwell QC, representing former chief executive Tony Chambers, former medical director Ian Harvey, former director of nursing Alison Kelly and former HR director Sue Hodkinson, said there was a “real possibility” that Letby’s convictions may be overturned, and to continue the report work would be unfair to her clients.

The former senior managers have also made a parallel request to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, to suspend the inquiry on similar grounds.

Letby’s solicitors wrote to Lady Justice Thirlwall on Monday to suggest her final report would be “redundant and likely unreliable” unless proceedings were halted.

Richard Baker KC, representing families of Letby’s victims, said the applications to stop the inquiry were motivated by the desire from Britain’s most prolific child serial killer to “attempt to control the narrative” and for the executives “to avoid criticism”.

He added that there was “nothing remarkable or new” about recent medical evidence presented on her behalf.

Last month, an international panel of neonatologists and paediatric specialists, working pro bono for Letby’s defence team, told reporters that bad medical care and natural causes were the reasons for the collapses and deaths attributed to Letby.

Those findings will be passed to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, and the former nurse’s legal team hope her case will eventually be referred back to the Court of Appeal after two previous failed bids.

Sitting at Liverpool Town Hall, Lady Justice Thirlwall said: “I’m not satisfied that there is any unfairness in the current situation. I am satisfied that the process has been fair.

“As I have said before, it is not the actions of Lucy Letby that I am scrutinising, it is the actions of all those who were in the hospital… and what they did at the time, in the light of what they knew at the time and in the light of what they should have known at the time.

“There are already large numbers of concessions about what was not done and what should have been done. Those significant concessions come from the organisations and the hospital including the doctors and the managers.

“Perhaps principle, and most obvious among the concessions made by just about everyone is the acknowledgement that there was a total failure of safeguarding at every level, and that will not change.

“It is a matter which has been debated at some length in the course of the inquiry and one that it seems to me will inevitably feature in any report.”

Lady Justice Thirlwall said she expressed no view on the merits of Letby’s application to the CCRC.

She said: “It is clear that this will be a very lengthy process for the CCRC… it is inevitable that the pause being sought is of a length which is entirely outside of my control but it appears on the face of it to be a very lengthy one.”

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted across two trials at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.