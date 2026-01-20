Police hit back at decision not to bring more charges against nurse Lucy Letby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have hit out at the decision not to bring further charges against child killer nurse Lucy Letby.

She is serving 15 whole life terms for the murder of seven babies and attempting to kill seven more.

Cheshire Constabulary passed evidence to prosecutors last year, linked to eight potential additional offences of attempted murder and one offence of murder at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Another two allegations of attempted murder and murder were linked to one child at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “We received a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary in July 2025 asking us to consider further allegations against Lucy Letby, 36, relating to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Following a thorough review of that evidence, we have decided that no criminal charges should be brought in respect of those further allegations.

“The Crown Prosecution Service considered offences of murder and attempted murder in respect of two infants who died and attempted murder in respect of seven infants who survived.

“We concluded that the evidential test was not met in any of those cases.

“As always, this decision was made independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.

“The CPS has written to the families involved and will offer meetings to explain our decision-making in further detail.

“Our thoughts remain with them.”

In a rare step, Cheshire Constabulary spoke out publicly against the decision, which it said was “not the outcome that we had anticipated throughout our investigation”.

A statement from the force said: “We believed the evidence submitted met the Crown Prosecution Service charging standard.

“The CPS did not agree and despite our representations we must respect the decision that has been made.

“There will be some who will feel that this is news worth celebrating.

“We do not share this view and would ask that people respect the privacy and feelings of the families involved.”

A group of campaigners is backing Letby and has submitted reports to legal review body the Criminal Cases Review Commission to try to get her convictions overturned.

Barrister Mark McDonald, who is representing Letby, said: “Lucy Letby has always maintained her innocence – she has never hurt a child and never would.

“It is vital that the case is now referred back to the Court of Appeal as a matter of urgency.

“Thirty-one reports have been submitted to the CCRC, compiled by 26 internationally renowned experts, which provide overwhelming evidence that no babies were murdered.

“The reality is that a young innocent woman is in prison for crimes she has not committed.”

Letby, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

She lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal for the seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl, which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.