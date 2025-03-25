UK’s largest ever road tunnel set to be built after £8.3bn plan approved
Lower Thames Crossing will be made up of two tunnels travelling under River Thames, linking Tilbury in Essex and Gravesend in Kent
The UK’s largest-ever road tunnel is set to be built after an £8.3billion plan was approved by the government.
The Lower Thames Crossing will be made up of two tunnels travelling under the River Thames, linking Tilbury in Essex and Gravesend in Kent.
The proposed 14.5-mile (23km) road has been given the go ahead by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, the Planning Inspectorate said on Tuesday.
National Highways described the A122 as “the most significant road project in a generation”, promising that it “will drive growth”.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments