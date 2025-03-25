Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
UK’s largest ever road tunnel set to be built after £8.3bn plan approved

Lower Thames Crossing will be made up of two tunnels travelling under River Thames, linking Tilbury in Essex and Gravesend in Kent

Tara Cobham
Tuesday 25 March 2025 06:57 EDT
Comments
Fields lie next to the River Thames in the area where the Lower Thames Crossing might be built
Fields lie next to the River Thames in the area where the Lower Thames Crossing might be built (Getty Images)

The UK’s largest-ever road tunnel is set to be built after an £8.3billion plan was approved by the government.

The Lower Thames Crossing will be made up of two tunnels travelling under the River Thames, linking Tilbury in Essex and Gravesend in Kent.

The proposed 14.5-mile (23km) road has been given the go ahead by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, the Planning Inspectorate said on Tuesday.

National Highways described the A122 as “the most significant road project in a generation”, promising that it “will drive growth”.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Comments

