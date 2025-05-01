Social care commission recommendations might not come into effect for a decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of the first recommendations from a newly launched commission into adult social care in England might not be implemented until 2036.

An independent commission, announced in January, formally began earlier this week with a meeting between its chairwoman, Baroness Louise Casey, and those with lived experience in the sector.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock has described the commission as a “once in a generation opportunity to transcend party politics and build consensus on the future of adult social care”.

While it had already been confirmed that the first phase of the commission would report in 2026, it has now been revealed some of its recommendations may not be put into effect for another 10 years.

The commission’s terms of reference, published by the Government on Friday, said: “The Commission should produce tangible, pragmatic recommendations that can be implemented in a phased way over a decade.”

Voices within the adult social care sector had already raised their concerns about the fact the second phase of the commission might not report until 2028.

Age UK said the latest timeline will “deeply disappoint many older people and their families” and risks bringing change “far too late” for many.

Lady Casey, who has previously led a review into standards and culture of the Metropolitan Police, is also currently overseeing a national audit into grooming gangs in England and Wales.

Downing Street said while that work is ongoing this month, there had been “lots of preparatory work to ensure that (Lady Casey) can hit the ground running in relation to what she’s doing on social care”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said the two pieces of work on social care and grooming gangs “don’t interrupt each other”.

The Government has said the first phase of the commission into social care will set out the plan for implementing a National Care Service, a Labour manifesto commitment in last year’s election.

It said the commission “should start a national conversation” about the expectations of adult social care and “build consensus” with the public on how current and future needs can be met.

Older people’s care will be considered separately to support for working age disabled adults, “recognising that these services meet different needs”, the terms of reference stated.

The aim will be to make social care “more productive, preventative and to give people who draw on care, and their families and carers, more power in the system”, ultimately producing “tangible improvements” felt by the public.

This first phase, which the Government said is looking at “medium term reform”, will focus on funding for local authority adult social care services as well as NHS funding “and whether they are being best used”.

Recommendations are expected which will help Government hit its ambition of getting NHS waiting times down to 18 weeks before the end of this Parliament by reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and addressing delayed discharges.

All recommendations “must remain affordable”, the Government said, “operating within the fiscal constraints of Spending Review settlements for the remainder of this Parliament”.

The commission is focused mainly on adult social care in England, as health is devolved in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But it is understood the commission will consider, as part of its work, what have been described as relevant interactions with other non-devolved matters.

The second phase is expected to make longer term recommendations for the “transformation of adult social care” including the consideration of alternative models in future “to deliver a fair and affordable adult care system”.

Of her meeting earlier this week, Lady Casey said: “It was important that the first act of this commission should be about hearing from those with real, lived experience of the current social care system.

“I want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to contribute to this important work, shaping a social care system that supports people to lead fulfilling, dignified and enriched lives.”

Unpaid carers who are members of the Carers UK charity were among those to attend Tuesday’s meeting and said they felt “encouraged” that Lady Casey “has been listening to carers first-hand”.

While organisations within the sector welcomed the start of the commission, they stressed the “urgent” nature of the change needed.

The Local Government Association, which represents local councils providing care, urged the Government to “revisit” the current timescales “to reflect the urgency of the situation, and the reality that people and organisations have already waited long enough for real change”.

The King’s Fund health charity said the commission “offers a real opportunity to truly reform fundamental issues” including the means test regarding costs of care, but urged the commission “to not wait until its ultimate 2028 deadline before making its recommendations”.

The Homecare Association – the UK’s membership body for homecare providers – said the commission and the Government must “move faster than current timelines suggest, to recognise the seriousness of the issues facing care providers” while the National Care Forum, which represents not-for-profit social care, described it as “absolutely imperative that the commission moves at pace”.

But Unison, which describes itself as the largest union in the care sector, said solving problems in social care was “never going to be a five-minute job” and said the national care service is “something best introduced properly, not rushed through”.

The Government has stressed that the commission is taking a “phased approach” as part of a long-term vision for the sector, and that the use of the word “decade” in the terms of reference is to align with the 10-year health plan.

Mr Kinnock said: “As we build an NHS fit for the future through our plan for change, we are shifting more care into the community – and we cannot succeed in this mission without transforming social care.

“This Government is grasping the nettle on social care reform, and I am delighted that Baroness Casey – one of our country’s leading public service reformers – is taking forward this work.”