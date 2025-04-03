Lockdown star Louis the osprey returns to nest after illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An osprey which became an online star during the first Covid lockdown has returned to his nest after fears he might not come back this year following illness.

Louis was unwell last year and was not thought to be at full strength when it was time to migrate to West Africa from his nest at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber.

However he arrived back there at around 8pm on Wednesday evening for his ninth season, while his mate Dorcha landed early in the afternoon.

Louis and his previous mate Aila became a hit during the first lockdown of the Covid pandemic in 2020, clocking up 400,000 views worldwide on the live nest camera of the site.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said: “The ospreys were just the dose of nature lots of people needed in 2020. We still get people telling us how watching the livestream helped them cope.

“Louis was ill last year and likely not at full strength when it came to migration time, so we were a bit worried he might not make it back this time. It’s so cheering to see him again.”

Louis has had two female mates during his time at the loch – first Aila from 2017-2020, then Dorcha from 2021 to the present.

Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber since 2017, with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “What a thrill to see Louis and Dorcha back at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest for season nine of this remarkable wild soap opera.

“We are delighted that support from our players has given many thousands of people far and wide this insight into wild forest life for so many years.

“Louis first turned up in 2017 and we have been able to follow his parenting adventures ever since.”

Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest bought the woodland site in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.

They aim to restore native woodland habitats and re-connect local people with the management and stewardship of the site.

Their aim is also to use the woods to underpin sustainable rural development in the nearby communities of Achnacarry, Bunarkaig and Clunes.

The live cam can be viewed at https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/osprey-cam/