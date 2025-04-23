Playful Prince Louis shown jumping for joy in photoshoot for seventh birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Behind the scenes footage of a playful Prince Louis with two missing front teeth has been released to celebrate the young royal’s seventh birthday.

Louis is shown posing for the camera in the sunshine and running up close to the lens during a photoshoot in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared an image from the session to mark their youngest son’s big day on Wednesday.

It was accompanied by the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” followed by a cake emoji.

Louis is pictured sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his two front teeth, in the photo posted on William and Kate’s social media accounts.

In the footage labelled “Seven today!”, Louis points as he says: “I can jump down from here” and the prince is seen walking along and making a large jump off a log.

The video, filmed by Kensington Palace’s in-house social media team, is set to gentle music and filmed in the style of an archive home movie, similar to the technique used in Kate’s video last year announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

The shoot took place earlier this month with photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk, where the Wales family spent Easter.

Louis is dressed in an open-necked checked shirt, dark green jumper and blue jeans, with the woodland backdrop showing a carpet of bluebells.

The princess, now in remission from cancer, has spoken of how nature has been her family’s sanctuary after she was diagnosed with the disease during a year which William described as “brutal”.

The royal family also shared its congratulations to Louis, reposting the image and adding “Happy Birthday to Prince Louis” followed by balloon and celebrations emojis.

Louis, who is known for his cheeky antics on the Palace balcony, is fourth in line to the throne and a grandson of the King.

He was born on St George’s Day, April 23, in 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.