Prince Louis lives up to billing as funniest royal

Prince Louis lived up to his billing as the funniest young royal when he pulled faces, made funny gestures and appeared to mimic his brother during a rare public outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest son lightened the mood of a day he spent with his parents commemorating the efforts of those who served during the Second World War, which ended 80 years ago this week.

Louis recently turned seven and he still seemed to be in a playful mood when he was spotted flicking his hair back after watching older brother Prince George, 10, making the same gesture.

The gap-toothed youngster was not phased by being watched by the world as a 1,300-strong military parade marched down The Mall, in tribute to the servicemen and women who fought to defeat Hitler’s regime or served in vital roles at home.

He was seen holding on to William’s gold aiguillettes, the braided loops hanging from the shoulder of his RAF No.1 uniform, sticking out his tongue and holding out his hands palms up as if he was testing for rain, which later fell.

And he patiently tried to get his father’s attention as William spoke to a representative from the Royal British Legion until the prince broke off to speak to his son.

When the royal family gathered on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to watch an RAF flypast, Louis’s antics not only delighted royal fans but amused Kate, when he appeared to get excited by the planes roaring overhead and pulled a face.

But when it came to observing the national anthem the seven-year-old prince, under his mother’s watchful eye, stood still like his brother and sister beside him.