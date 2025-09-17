Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £3.8m after nine players win £1m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £3.8 million after nine people won £1 million each on a “wonderful night” for Lotto players on Wednesday.

Four players matched all six main numbers to share the top prize of £4 million, receiving £1 million each, while five matched five numbers and the bonus ball to also win £1 million each.

There were 131 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 07, 09, 18, 24, 30 and 36. The bonus number was 42.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but 25 matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 09, 10, 26, 31 and 36 and the Thunderball number was 04.

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, and three players scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what a wonderful night it’s been for Lotto players as four ticket-holders have shared tonight’s amazing £4 million Lotto jackpot prize.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.

“Tonight’s big winners follow on from a fabulous Saturday night of winning for Lotto players, which saw one lucky ticket-holder take home £1.2 million for matching five main numbers and the bonus ball, instead of the usual £1 million.

“All prize tiers were boosted after no ticket-holder hit the £15 million ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot that night and an additional 15 lucky Lotto players landed a £100,000 prize each in this special Lotto draw.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it’s a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50 billion raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.

“From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.”