Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Weekend Lotto jackpot stands at £10.5m as ticket holders fail to scoop top prize

Nobody matched all six main numbers for the jackpot, so it has rolled over to Saturday

PA Reporter
Wednesday 22 October 2025 17:23 EDT
What happens when you win the lottery?

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £10.5 million as no ticket-holders scooped the top prize on Wednesday.

No players matched all six main numbers for the jackpot or matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

A total of 50 players each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 24, 26, 34, 35, 36 and the bonus number was 09.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but five matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 15, 17, 24, 33 and the Thunderball number was 10.

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, while three scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in