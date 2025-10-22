Weekend Lotto jackpot stands at £10.5m as ticket holders fail to scoop top prize
Nobody matched all six main numbers for the jackpot, so it has rolled over to Saturday
Saturday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £10.5 million as no ticket-holders scooped the top prize on Wednesday.
No players matched all six main numbers for the jackpot or matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.
A total of 50 players each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.
The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 24, 26, 34, 35, 36 and the bonus number was 09.
No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but five matched four numbers to claim £13,000.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 15, 17, 24, 33 and the Thunderball number was 10.
No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, while three scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.