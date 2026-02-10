PM’s former spin doctor Lord Doyle apologises over paedophile councillor links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief has apologised after having the Labour whip removed for his ties to a paedophile councillor.

Lord Matthew Doyle campaigned for Sean Morton in 2017 after he had been charged over indecent images of children, saying he believed his assertions of innocence, but the councillor later admitted having the images.

It is understood No 10 was not aware Lord Doyle had campaigned for Morton at the time of his appointment.

In a statement, Lord Doyle apologised “unreservedly” for supporting Moray councillor Morton before the case against him had concluded.

He said he also had “extremely limited” contact with Morton after his conviction.

He said: “I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton.

“His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes.

“At the point of my campaigning support, Morton repeatedly asserted to all those who knew him his innocence, including initially in court. He later changed his plea in court to guilty.

“To have not ceased support ahead of a judicial conclusion was a clear error of judgment for which I apologise unreservedly.”

The Scottish National Party had objected to Lord Doyle’s peerage and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called on Sir Keir to publish “vetting advice and due diligence” reports provided before his appointment to the Lords.

Lord Doyle took his place in the upper chamber in January.

Labour had suspended Morton after he appeared in court in connection with indecent child images in late 2016.

Lord Doyle campaigned for Morton when he ran as an Independent in May 2017.

Morton admitted having indecent images of children in November 2017.

Lord Doyle said: “Those of us who took him at his word were clearly mistaken. I have never sought to dismiss or diminish the seriousness of the offences for which he was rightly convicted.

“They are clearly abhorrent and I have never questioned his conviction.

“Following his conviction any contact was extremely limited and I have not seen or spoken to him in years.

“Twice I was at events organised by other people, which he attended, and once I saw him to check on his welfare after concerns were raised through others.

“I acted to try to ensure the welfare of a troubled individual whilst fully condemning the crimes for which he has been convicted and being clear that my thoughts are with the victims of his crimes. I am sorry about the mistakes I have made. I will not be taking the Labour whip.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, let me conclude where I started. Morton’s crimes were vile and my only concerns are for his victims.”

Labour said the whip had been withdrawn from Lord Doyle while an investigation is carried out.

A Labour spokesman said: “All complaints are assessed thoroughly in line with our rules and procedures.”

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch said: “Keir Starmer handed a peerage to Matthew Doyle despite knowing about his ongoing friendship with a man charged with child sex crimes.

“The Prime Minister has now suspended the whip, but he must come clean about what he was told before making this appointment. We won’t let this go.”