Presenter Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to ‘incredible’ and ‘fierce’ Kim Woodburn

TV presenter Aggie MacKenzie, who rose to fame presenting How Clean Is Your House? with Kim Woodburn, has paid tribute to her co-presenter, describing her as “incredible” and “fierce”, after she died at the age of 83.

Woodburn, whose death following a short illness was confirmed by her manager, would visit dirty homes with MacKenzie on the Channel 4 show, and proceed to clean them, with the duo sharing tips as they went.

In a statement, MacKenzie said: “Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace. We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength.

“She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman.”

The highly camp show, with its dramatic music and Woodburn’s scolding of the offending homeowners, proved a huge hit, turning the two into overnight stars.

The show, which ran from 2003 to 2009, led to book deals and other endorsements, with Woodburn appearing on various reality shows.

Woodburn appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and was among the line-up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School in 2022.

A statement from her manager said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

“Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

“We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

“We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

“We will not be releasing any further details.”

Her husband added in a post on Woodburn’s Instagram account: “My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love.”

She finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, when Loose Women star Coleen Nolan won and Irish pop twins Jedward were second.

The twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, said in a tribute to Woodburn: “Rest in peace Kim Woodburn, you’re forever our Celebrity Big Brother friend.

“We grew up watching you and to share those memories together, you will be truly missed for the TV gold you created for all generations.

“You had our back when we got bullied in CBB and we will never forget that. There will never be another Kim Woodburn.”

In an Instagram post, the duo posted a picture of them hugging Woodburn on the show.

The cleaning guru was regularly challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude during her time in the Big Brother house.

Nolan and Woodburn fell out during the show, and Woodburn appeared on Loose Women in 2018 in an attempt to settle their feud but things quickly turned nasty between them.

Woodburn broke down as she discussed her traumatic childhood, before walking off the set and branding Nolan “lying trash”.

The clash sparked more than 3,000 complaints to regulator Ofcom, with the majority being about how the Loose Women panel treated Woodburn.

During 2009’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! she was among the final three left in the jungle, with TV chef Gino D’Acampo crowned the winner.

She had spats with several campmates, retired boxer Joe Bugner in particular, although the two later bonded.

But she also took on some stomach-churning tasks in the jungle, chomping down on a kangaroo’s testicle during one challenge while campmate Katie Price could only look on.

She also managed to down a witchetty grub smoothie in a cocktails trial, after vomiting it back up on the first attempt.

Her autobiography titled Unbeaten: The Story Of My Brutal Childhood was published in 2006.

She described a miserable childhood spent living between her parents, a succession of children’s homes and a convent, before making an escape just before her 16th birthday.

But it also described happier times as an adult, including her “wonderfully happy marriage” and becoming Britain’s “queen of clean”.