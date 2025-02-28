Sadiq Khan launches public consultation on pedestrianisation of Oxford Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A public consultation on plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street in London has been launched by the capital’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

Mr Khan announced the proposal to pedestrianise a 0.7-mile stretch of the popular shopping district in September and has said the plans would “unlock the true potential” of the famous street which had “suffered in recent years”.

The public consultation, which opened on Friday, is open until May 2 and allows Londoners to have their say on the proposal as well as plans to establish a new mayoral development corporation which would provide the necessary planning powers.

In a statement, the mayor said: “These proposals would help to restore this famous part of the capital and support good businesses, while creating new jobs and boosting growth.

“I encourage everyone to have their say on these proposals, which would transform Oxford Street into a place Londoners and the whole of the country can be proud of as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Sir Sadiq’s previous plans to pedestrianise the street were blocked in 2018 by Westminster Council.

In a statement, Westminster Council said it had been working with the mayor on the new proposals to “ensure that the voices of residents and businesses are heard”.

It added that the mayor’s team had agreed to a number of changes in response to concerns the council had raised including access for taxis, improved safety and security measures and that the proposed mayoral development corporation boundary is reduced to one block either side of Oxford Street, subject to consultation.

Councillor Adam Hug, leader of Westminster Council, said: “We seek to work pragmatically with the mayor’s team to ensure a bright future for the nation’s high street as well as for our residential communities and businesses.”

Of the plans, Councillor Richard Olszewski, leader of Camden Council, said: “The London-wide and national economic benefits of such a scheme are there to be seen for residents and visitors alike, as are wider benefits for air quality and health and wellbeing.”

He added: “We look forward to engaging with the mayor and other stakeholders on the consultation and continuing to work with them on developing the proposals, including to benefit neighbouring areas like Fitzrovia and Holborn.”

Restrictions already in place mean vehicular access to parts of Oxford Street is limited to taxis and buses between 7am and 7pm, except on Sundays.

The road is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, attracting around half a million visitors each day.