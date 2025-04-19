Priest remanded over alleged attempted sexual communication with child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Catholic priest has been remanded in custody after being accused of alleged attempted sexual communication with a child.

Edward Gallagher, 58, of Orchard Park, Lifford appeared via videolink from Strand Road Police Station before a special sitting of Londonderry Magistrates’ Court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday morning.

Wearing a grey coloured jumper, Gallagher was told he has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child between April 2 and 17 2025.

When asked whether he understood the charges, Gallagher replied, “I do”.

A police constable said they believed they could connect the accused to the charge.

A defence lawyer said there would be no bail application at this stage, and also requested that his client be remanded until May 1 while there is what he described as an “issue over addresses”, adding that they are in conversation with police around that and hopeful of resolution in the next week to 10 days.

He said there would be no bail application on that date.

He also applied for legal aid for his client.

“He would have been in receipt of a modest stipend, the circumstances of the case are as such that that will obviously cease,” he said.

District Judge Steven Keown said the defendant should be produced via video link for a court sitting on May 1, and granted a limited legal aid certificate for that day.

Earlier this week a spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said it was aware of an incident outside a hotel in Derry involving a priest.

The spokesperson said: “The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved.”