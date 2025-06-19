Nine people charged following disorder in Londonderry
They are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court later.
Nine people have been charged with rioting following disorder in Londonderry.
The males range in age from 14 to 47 and are due to appear before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.
Police said a 14-year-old boy, three 15-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys and a 29-year-old and 30-year-old man have been charged with riotous behaviour connected with scenes in the Nailors Row area on Tuesday night.
One of the 15-year-olds faces an additional charge of throwing a petrol bomb.
A ninth person, a man aged 47, has been charged with the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour on Monday night in connection with the disorder, have been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.
On Wednesday, some 14 police officers had been injured, some requiring hospital treatment, following a second night of unrest in the Nailors Row area.
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher described the trouble as “blatant sectarian violence” and warned those responsible will be pursued “with the full force of the law”.
On Thursday, police said while there were incidents of criminal damage in the Galliagh area of Derry, there was no repeat of the disorder seen on Monday and Tuesday nights.
From around 7.15pm, plastic barriers, bins, a sofa, pallets and tyres were dragged onto roads and set alight.
A traffic light on Glengalliagh Road was also set on fire and left inoperable.
Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Overnight, in Derry/Londonderry, while there was no repeat of disorder on the scale witnessed in the city on Monday and Tuesday, there were incidents of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the Galliagh area.”
Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who can help identify those responsible, to call 101 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.