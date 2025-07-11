Penguin chicks cool off during heatwave with dip in zoo’s pool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Penguin chicks at London Zoo have cooled off in the heatwave with their first dip in the main pool.

Temperatures reached 31C at the zoo in Regent’s Park on Friday, according to the Met Office, and seven of the 18 Humboldt penguin chicks which hatched this summer took their first dip in the big pool.

The chicks spent the first few weeks of their life at the zoo’s nursery pool and have now joined the main penguin enclosure, called Penguin Beach, to have a dip in the 450,000 litre pool and join the 63-strong colony.

The 11 youngest chicks are still practising their dive and penguin paddle before they can “graduate” to the bigger pool, London Zoo said.

Jess Fryer, section manager for penguins and flying birds at London Zoo, said: “The 18 new Humboldt penguins here at London Zoo mark a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to protect these charismatic coastal birds, whose wild populations have been shrinking due to habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change.

“Having 18 new arrivals on Penguin Beach is so much fun, and has certainly kept us busy.

“Our special nursery pool is the perfect place for the chicks to get used to the water and learn to swim, before they head out into the main pool with the colony.”

She added: “We couldn’t wait to name the new chicks, and among those graduating to the big pool this week are Dua Flipa, Toogie, Beau, Dragon, Ray and Robin.

“We feel a bit like a teacher doing the morning register when we reel off all their names.”