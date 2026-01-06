London Zoo celebrates bicentenary with annual stocktake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of newcomer capybaras, a huddle of penguins and a pride of lions were among the animals counted by London Zoo staff at this year’s annual stocktake.

Keepers braved the cold on Tuesday morning when temperatures reached a chilly minus 5C, to tally the animals among the more than 8,000 at the Regent’s Park attraction.

The annual stocktake, which lasts around a week, is a condition of the zoo’s licence – although in reality numbers are something staff keep track of throughout the year.

This year marked the zoo’s bicentenary, marking 200 years of the counting tradition.

London Zoo’s head zookeeper, Dan Simmonds, said the zoo had some great success stories this year, including breeding eight Socorro doves, a species extinct in the wild.

He added: “It’s just a good reminder for the importance of conservation zoos like London Zoo, maintaining those long-term safe populations of animals that are completely extinct in the wild”.

Among the animals counted were the zoo’s 75 Humboldt penguins, who gathered around their keeper to get their fish supper as they were ticked off one by one.

The colony grew in 2025 when 16 chicks were hatched in one season, which the zoo said was a “big conservation win” because the species, originally from Chile and Peru, is classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and their numbers are declining in the wild.

One creature who avoided the clipboard for safety reasons was Bhanu, an Asiatic lion, who spent much of his time roaring and posing for cameras.

The lions, native to India, are said to have a wild population of as few as 600 and are classed as critically endangered.

London Zoo is home to four of the creatures, Bhanu and Arya, and their two cubs, Mali and Syanii.

In the summer the zoo welcomed a pair of capybaras, Kiwi and Gizmo, who left the comfort of their heaters on Tuesday to venture into the snow to eat carrots from their keeper.

Mr Simmonds said: “In the ever-increasing change and uncertainty in that geopolitical landscape, we’re often reminded about the importance of nature, something that despite the uncertainties we all share that common thread of nature.”

He added: “It’s a proud moment, but it’s also an important moment to stop and reflect and remember the challenges that so many animals have in their wild habitats.”