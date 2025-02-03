Tiny endangered froglets saved from deadly fungus in dramatic 7,000-mile rescue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 30 endangered froglets have been born at London Zoo after a dramatic 7,000-mile rescue mission saw their parents extracted from their fungus-threatened native habitat.

The Darwin’s frog, named after Charles Darwin, faces extinction after the introduction of the chytrid fungus to their habitat.

In 2023, surveys confirmed the deadly fungus had arrived in the remote Parque Tantauco forests in southern Chile – leading to a catastrophic 90 per cent decline in monitored populations within a year.

While conservationists work out how to make their forest home safe, the survival of the Darwin’s frog could depend on safe refuges like the one London Zoo has provided.

However, bringing the endangered amphibians to the UK was no easy task, requiring a trip to Chile and a painstaking hunt for the tiny creatures, with the fully-grown fathers coming in at less than 3cm.

Having secured 53 to bring to London, the efforts of the zoo’s conservationists have been rewarded with the arrival of 33 froglets.

Ben Tapley, curator of amphibians at London Zoo, said: “This is a landmark moment in our work to protect the Darwin’s frog from the devastating impact of chytrid fungus.

“The successful parent-rearing of these froglets is a powerful symbol of hope for the species, highlights what can be achieved when conservationists work together, and serves as a critical reminder of the role of our conservation zoo.

“We knew we were embarking on something special – the clock was ticking, and we needed to act quickly if we were going to save these frogs – and capturing this work on film has really cemented just how vital our work is.”

open image in gallery Darwin's frog eggs ( Benjamin Tapley/ZSL/PA Wire )

The 33 froglets were carried and brooded by 11 of the male frogs, who carry the tadpoles in their vocal sacs until they are ready.

A film titled A Leap of Hope will premiere on Monday, showcasing what went on during the rescue trip.

Andres Valenzuela-Sanchez, ZSL’s Institute of Zoology research fellow, said: “By working with partners in Chile, we’re able to safeguard these frogs in their new home at London Zoo, ensuring that this unique species has a fighting chance of recovery.

“These frogs are not only vital for the future of their species but also help us better understand how we can combat chytrid fungus and safeguard other amphibians globally.”