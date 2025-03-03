Farmers to gather in London for pancake day protest against inheritance tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farmers will return to central London to protest inheritance tax changes with a “Pancake Day rally” on Tuesday.

Attendees will march from Whitehall at around midday towards Parliament, with the demonstration due to end at 3pm.

The protest will be largely on foot as police are allowing only a limited number of tractors after last month’s demonstration caused traffic delays.

Farmers who bring tractors in breach of the conditions could face arrest.

Farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers, has said the protesters will aim to explain to MPs “the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake”.

Labour is pressing ahead with a 20% inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million, essentially scrapping an exemption which meant no tax was paid to pass down family farms.

Farmers say that it will force land sales, stall investment, and hurt families lacking succession plans.

But the Government has stood firm, calling the move a “fair and balanced approach”.

The Lib Dems and the Conservatives urged Labour to scrap the changes, which are due to come into force from April 2026.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins called the move “vindictive”.

“Once again, rural communities will gather in Westminster to show their united opposition to Labour’s vindictive family farms tax.

“Our rural communities have warned repeatedly that Labour’s tax hike is stopping investment, inflicting an enormous emotional toll on farming families and will break family farms,” she said.

She also argued that introducing this tax puts domestic food production and security at risk.

Tim Farron, the Lib Dem environment spokesman, said: “British farmers are the best in the world. We need them now more than ever to restore nature, provide food security, tackle climate change and support the rural economy.

“The Government must reverse this disastrous family farm tax and instead provide farmers with the support and funding they need to do what is best for the country and for future generations.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast.

“This Government are investing £5 billion into farming, the largest budget for sustainable food production in our country’s history.

“We are going further with reforms to boost profits for farmers by backing British produce and reforming planning rules on farms to support food production.

“Our reform to agricultural and business property reliefs will mean three quarters of estates will continue to pay no inheritance tax at all, while the remaining quarter will pay half the inheritance tax that most people pay, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.

“This is a fair and balanced approach which helps fix the public services we all rely on.”