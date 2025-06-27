Fact check: Video shows incident where passengers evacuated from train

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A widely shared video on social media showed people smashing the windows to a London Underground train.

It was shared with the caption “London vibes.”

Evaluation

The video has been shared with no context. While the poster does not directly make a specific claim, a casual viewer could easily think the video shows vandalism on the tube.

In fact the video shows people smashing windows of a train which was filling with a burning smell so those inside could get out.

The facts

The video was shared to YouTube by an account which merely posted it with the caption “London vibes”.

The video was filmed in London, as is evident by the livery on the train. A report from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) shows that the incident happened in May 2023.

The report includes a screenshot from the social media video which a reverse image search suggests was first uploaded on May 5, 2023.

The RAIB report shows the incident happened at Clapham Common underground station on the Northern Line. Passengers onboard smelled burning and smashed their way out of the train when the doors did not open.

The RAIB report states: “The passengers, believing that they were in danger by remaining on the train, self-evacuated from the train through bodyside windows and inter-car gaps.”

In the video posted to social media it is obvious that passengers are trying to get off the train. The overhead screens also read “Emergency. Please leave the station immediately.”

The screen also showed the time as around 5.46pm.

