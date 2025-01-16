Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A passenger who fell onto the London Underground tracks and went unnoticed was repeatedly run over by four Tube trains, a report has revealed.

The incident occurred on Boxing Day in 2023 at Stratford station, with the passenger fatally injured after they were unable to reach a position of safety.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said that the incident had unfolded after the individual exited a Jubilee Line train at 1.57pm and sat on a platform bench opposite the point where they left the train.

At around 2.45pm, the passenger stood up "but immediately stumbled forwards and fell from the platform onto the adjacent track", the report said.

At the time, no other passengers or staff were present on the platform and no intervention was made to prevent the first train from arriving.

open image in gallery The passenger died after being hit by Jubilee line Tube trains at Stratford station ( PA )

The report found the operator of the first train had failed to see the passenger on the track, which may “possibly” have been because “their level of attention was reduced due to automatic train operation”.

“The consequences of the accident were made more severe because the operator of the second inbound train to arrive at the platform also did not see the passenger, while the operator of the third inbound train saw something when they were arriving at the platform, but did not recognise what they saw as being a person,” it added.

“The fourth inbound train was not stopped by a customer service assistant who was present on the platform when it was entering the station, even though the assistant was by now aware that a person was on the track.”

The investigation concluded the repetitive nature of automatic train operation may “lead to a state of underload, resulting in the attentional capacity of train operators being diminished”.

Speaking about the risk of reduced attention, the report added: “This can increase the likelihood of effects on performance such as reduced alertness or distraction. RAIB also found that at terminus stations some train operators are getting ready to leave their train before it has stopped, meaning they may not be focusing on tasks relating to the operation of the train.”

The RAIB made two recommendations to the London Underground, which related to the use of technology available to detect passengers in a dangerous position and the other to review the environmental and organisational factors in operating trains in automatic train operation.

In a similar incident on 29 September 2024, a passenger fell from the platform onto the track at Clapham South Underground after sitting on a bench for nearly an hour. They were not seen by the incoming train and suffered life-changing injuries.