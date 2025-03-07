Ulez not about raising money for Transport for London – Sir Sadiq Khan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadiq Khan has said that the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) is not about raising money for Transport for London.

Speaking at at event at a nursery in Barnet, north London, the city’s mayor declared “unequivocally” that the controversial scheme works.

It comes after the release of the Ulez One Year report on Friday which found the London boroughs which opposed Sir Sadiq’s expansion of the scheme have seen the largest reductions in a harmful air pollutant because of the policy.

The mayor told the PA news agency: “This is about supporting Londoners to have cleaner air. No level of air pollution is safe and that’s why we have got to make more progress.

“Ulez is not about raising money for TFL.

“When we embarked on this journey, 39% of vehicles in London were Ulez compliant, now it’s 97%.”

Sir Sadiq extended the ultra-low emission zone from everywhere within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs on August 29 2023, creating the world’s biggest pollution charging zone.

The City Hall study analysed the estimated reduction of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in 2024 compared with a scenario where the mayor’s extension of the pollution charging zone for vehicles did not happen.

This found the level of decreases were 15.4% in Sutton, 15.3% in both Croydon and Merton, and 15.2% in both Bromley and Harrow.

Speaking about the report, the mayor said: “What we have seen today is a year’s worth of data analysed, peer-reviewed by experts from Imperial, from Germany, from Belgium, from France, and indeed from York University, and what it’s shown unequivocally is that Ulez works.

“We have seen massive improvement in air quality in London, a massive reduction in the things that lead to premature deaths, people suffering asthma, heart disease, lung cancer, strokes, dementia.

“In fact, we have seen a faster improvement of air quality in London than the rest of England. And what I’m really pleased about is that outer London now gets to see the benefits of Ulez as was seen by people in central London.”

The Ulez expansion has not been without criticism, with vandals damaging Ulez cameras and signage while protesters have gathered in the city on several occasions.

One of the scheme’s biggest critics is Colin Smith, leader of Bromley Council, who criticised the “one size fits all lunacy” of Ulez expansion.

Sir Sadiq said marked improvements in people’s health had already been seen across the city.

“What we have already seen speaking to GPs, those who work in A&E, and those that work in respiratory units is anecdotal evidence,” he said.

“Of less reports of people going to the GP practice, less reports of people having to go to A&E because of an attack.

“We are also hearing from parents of children using their pumps less, that’s really good.”