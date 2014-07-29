Armed forces parade overnight through London in VE Day dress rehearsal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Military bands and units have paraded through central London overnight in a dress rehearsal for VE Day, leaving bewildered nightclub goers “falling onto a military parade”.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of central London for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, watching a ceremony with a packed schedule that includes a military procession of 1,300 members of the armed forces.

The rehearsal saw bands, soldiers and mounted units gather from about 2.30am on Saturday to retrace the route they will take.

Sounds of bagpipes, marching soldiers and trotting horses echoed through the streets as they progressed from Parliament Square to Whitehall, then to Trafalgar Square, Admiralty Arch, The Mall, and finally to Buckingham Palace.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Foinette, 47, the Brigade Major of the Household Division, who is in charge of the ceremony, said he “wonders what people coming out of nightclubs must think when they fall onto a military parade”.

He said: “Once you have got over the shock of trying to climb a horse in the morning, there is something quite extraordinary about parading through London in the middle of the night.”

Discussing what will be going through his mind during the real thing on Thursday, Lt Col Foinette said: “My grandfather served in the RAF bomber command and became a prisoner of war in Germany after being shot down. He was a prisoner for three years.

“He lived until he was very nearly 100 and he shared his experiences with me, particularly towards the end of his life.

“It is extremely important that we do not rest on our laurels. A lot of hard work has to go into this.

“But probably most importantly, I am going to be trying to stay on my horse.”

A flypast by the Red Arrows and aircraft used to support Ukraine will be part of the ceremony on Thursday.

The show will include planes involved in tensions with Russia, such as P8 Poseidons, which conduct reconnaissance missions surveying Russian vessels near UK waters, and Voyager aircraft, which fly Ukrainian recruits to the UK for training and deliver equipment to Ukrainian forces.

Units from the armed forces of Ukraine were also involved in the late-night rehearsal parade.

Musician Joe Elliott, 21, part of the Irish Guards regiment of the British Army which trains Ukrainian recruits as part of Operation Interflex, said: “To lead them on parade is a very special moment for us. I think it shows a strong connection across Europe.”

Lance corporal Bailey Robbins, 21, who will be part of the marching contingent, has been involved in helping provide Ukrainian troops with uniforms and equipment such as body armour since the Russian invasion.

LCpl Robbins said he has got “quite close” to some of the Ukrainian troops and said he would feel satisfied with the parade “if I feel I’ve made an impact in some way – getting to supply to them, getting to give them what they needed”.

Discussing the Ukrainian presence, he added: “Considering what is going on at the moment in their country, to be a part of this parade is really great to see.”