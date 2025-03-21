Wet weekend ahead after hottest day of the year so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wet weather is expected this weekend and temperatures will drop following the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures topped 21C in areas of London and Surrey on Thursday, the highest recorded UK spring equinox temperature since 1972.

But forecasters say showers are expected across much of the country this weekend as temperatures dip to around 14C.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “Today has been the warmest day of the year so far, 21.3C recorded in parts of London.

“But it is turning increasingly less settled from the south and west during the course of Friday, with outbreaks of showery rain moving across western areas and increasing amounts of cloud elsewhere.

“There will be some warm sunshine but temperatures won’t be quite as high as they were today.

“As we move our way into Saturday, those showery outbreaks of rain become increasingly widespread across much of the country, potentially some heavier bursts in there.

“Generally, it will be a cloudier day on Saturday and Sunday with outbreaks of rain. And there is the possibility of a heavy burst or the odd rumble of thunder in the mix.”

The weather will settle moving into next week, with cooler temperatures of around 11-12C.

Mr Stroud said: “The big change will be those temperatures, they will be sliding down over the course of the weekend, returning to slightly above average in the low teens at best.

“It’s quite common to get spikes in temperatures this time of year. The sun is becoming increasingly strong, so when we do get those sunny breaks, temperatures can reach quite comfortably into the high teens and even the low 20s.”