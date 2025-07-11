In Pictures: Cooling off as third summer heatwave hits

Shade was at a premium on Friday as rising temperatures sparked the third heatwave of the summer in England.
The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat health warning for the weekend and the hosepipe ban that came into force in Yorkshire on Friday will be extended to South East Water customers next week.
Possible highs of 33C on Saturday mean the third heatwave will fall short of the top temperatures of 34.7C recorded earlier in July, but this heatwave will be more widespread, the Met Office said.
The heatwave left sports fans seeking shade at many events, including Wimbledon and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
