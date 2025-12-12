Tributes paid to Scottish comedy ‘giant’ Stanley Baxter after his death aged 99

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to “giant of Scottish entertainment” Stanley Baxter who has died at the age of 99.

His friend and biographer Brian Beacom said the Glasgow-born TV star died on Thursday in a north London care home for entertainment figures.

Baxter was a multi-faceted comic actor and impressionist who was bold enough to mimic the Pope and even the Queen.

Nor was he afraid to send up his native city with hilarious comedy routines based on Glaswegian patois.

A statement issued on Friday said: “It is with great sadness that the family and friends of legendary Scottish comedian and comedy actor Stanley Baxter announce that he died peacefully on the evening of the 11th December 2025, only a few months short of his 100th birthday.

“He was under the expert care of the actors’ care home Denville Hall, where he had been in residence since late 2023.”

Baxter’s TV shows, in which he often appeared grotesquely in drag, drew huge audiences and marked him out as one of the funniest, as well as occasionally one of the most controversial, comics of his generation.

Baxter was also a popular figure on the Scottish pantomime circuit, until his retirement in 1991.

Mr Beacom, who knew Baxter for around 35 years, described him as “one of the most entertaining people I’ve ever met”.

He said: “He was funny, he was mischievous, he was always incredibly clever and able to come up with comedy in a way that few people could even consider.

“But just as importantly, he was a terrific friend. He had an incredible warmth and consideration for other people and it’s no surprise that he was an entertainer from the 1930s onwards and he never upset a single soul.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute, posting on social media: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Stanley Baxter – a giant of Scottish entertainment.

“He brought incredible joy to generations. My sympathy to his family.”

Bafta posted on social media: “We’re saddened to hear that Scottish actor and comedian Stanley Baxter has died aged 99.”

Baxter leaves a younger sister, Alice Warwick, along with her son Tony and daughter Zoe.

His late wife Moira died in 1997, and his long-term partner Louis died in 2017.

At Baxter’s request, his funeral will be a small private ceremony in the company of family and close friends, and there will be no memorial service or memorial plaques.

Baxter was born on May 24, 1926 and began his career as a child actor in the Scottish edition of BBC’s Children’s Hour. During his National Service, he developed his skills in the Combined Services Entertainment Unit.

Afterwards, he returned to Glasgow and later to London where he embarked on his highly successful TV career. He made his debut in the BBC’s Shop Window in 1952, followed by numerous guest appearances in variety shows.

His major TV break came with the satirical BBC show On The Bright Side (1959). The Stanley Baxter Show (1963-1971) cemented his reputation and catapulted him to television stardom.

Baxter also starred in a number of TV spectaculars, including Stanley Baxter’s Christmas Box. But the cost of these productions, in terms of sets, effects and extras, was enormous and led to his contracts being terminated early both by the BBC and by London Weekend Television.

He was undaunted by these setbacks and among his most successful routines was Parliamo Glasgow, which was conceived as being written by a fictitious scholar visiting Glasgow. The sketch took the patois of Glasgow and developed it to marvellous comic effect, such as “sanoffy cold day” for “It’s an awfully cold day”.

His versatility went beyond simply being a comedian, a drag artiste and impressionist. In 1969, he played in Joe Orton’s controversial farce, What The Butler Saw, in the West End alongside Sir Ralph Richardson.

He also guest-starred in one of the episodes of The Goodies and later appeared in the lead role of Mr Majeika, a children’s show about a magic teacher expelled from Walpurgis, the wizard land, for failing his wizarding exams.

After his retirement, he appeared in 2004 in a series of three half-hour radio sitcoms for BBC Radio 4, entitled Stanley Baxter And Friends. He also lent his voice to the animated children’s film Arabian Knight and the TV series Meeow.

Later Channel 4 screened two specials combining old highlights with new material.

From 2006 he went on to record a number of plays, The Stanley Baxter Playhouse, for Radio 4.

Baxter appeared in a number of films, including Very Important Person (1961), in which he played a fiercely nationalistic Scot. Other movies in which he appeared included Geordie (1955), The Fast Lady (1962) and And Father Came Too! (1963).

He received several awards during his career, including a lifetime achievement award at the British Comedy Awards and two TV tribute programmes.

Bafta Scotland also presented Baxter with their Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award in a digital ceremony in December 2020.

In an interview with the Radio Times in July 2014, in which Baxter described himself as a “devout atheist”, he said he had written an autobiography to be published after his death.

Baxter was married for 46 years. His wife, Moira died in 1997.

In 2020, he released a co-written biography The Real Stanley Baxter, which revealed he was gay and had told his wife before they married.