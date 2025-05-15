US house hunter inquiries about UK homes jump – here is where buyers are looking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jump in inquiries from United States-based house hunters about homes for sale in the UK has been recorded by Rightmove.

The number of inquiries stemming from the US about homes for sale in the UK since the start of the year (covering 2025 so far up to the first week of May) is nearly a fifth (19%) higher than the same period last year, the website said.

Rightmove suggested that the impacts of global economic uncertainty are now being seen on the UK property market, following US President Donald Trump’s announcements about tariffs.

Homes in Edinburgh are most commonly grabbing the attention of US-based buyers this year so far, Rightmove’s figures suggest, followed by properties in various London locations.

The number of US-based inquiries for the period is the highest that Rightmove has recorded since 2017.

The data includes people inquiring about relocating to the UK from the US or purchasing a second home or buy-to-let property in the UK.

However, Rightmove said the US-based inquiries it is seeing are mainly relating to smaller homes with two bedrooms or fewer, suggesting that Americans are seeing UK properties as a possible opportunity for an investment or holiday home, rather than a permanent relocation.

The website also said that the US house hunter focus on Scotland marks a departure from the longer-term trend, with London having typically generated the most interest from US buyers over the past 10 years.

It suggested that lower property prices in Scotland may be attracting some potential buyers.

As well as Edinburgh, Glasgow is also one of the most common locations for inquiries from the US.

Glasgow currently sits above the London boroughs of Islington and Kensington and Chelsea for US house hunter inquiries.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “President Trump’s tariff announcements have led to more economic uncertainty globally, and we’re starting to see some of the effects of this on the UK property market.

“Whether it’s because the UK is seen as a more stable investment opportunity, or whether some buyers are considering a permanent move across the Atlantic, we’re seeing an increase in inquiries from the US. While a really interesting trend, it’s important to note that only a very small percentage of all UK inquiries come from the US.”

Toby Leek, president of property professionals’ body NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, said parts of the UK “come at an affordable price for many overseas buyers”, as well as being picturesque.

He said: “Scotland is likely to be particularly popular due to its scenic landscapes and the fact that the average home is around £100,000 less compared to that in England.

“In some ways, those who are looking for a rural escape may see this as providing more for their money.”

Glynn Gibb, regional director at property firm John D Wood & Co, said: “We’ve certainly seen a steady rise in inquiries from American buyers in prime central London, particularly over the past 12 months.

“While it’s not a dramatic uptick, there’s a noticeable trend of high net worth individuals looking to move capital into what they see as a safe and stable market.

“For many US clients, London represents both a safe haven and a strategic investment.”

He added: “London’s culture and global connectivity make it an ideal springboard to Europe and beyond. Many are basing themselves here temporarily – often staying with friends – while they work out how long they plan to stay.

“For those expecting to remain less than five years, renting can often make more financial sense, especially when stamp duty is taken into account.”

Here are the top 10 UK locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove, with the top locations for 2025 so far followed by the 2014-2024 long-term average in brackets:

1. Edinburgh, Scotland (Westminster, London)

2. Westminster, London (Edinburgh, Scotland)

3. Camden, London (Kensington and Chelsea, London)

4. Glasgow, Scotland (Camden, London)

5. Islington, London (Glasgow, Scotland)

6. Kensington and Chelsea, London (Cornwall, South West England)

7. Highland, Scotland (Highland, Scotland)

8. Argyll and Bute, Scotland (Argyll and Bute, Scotland)

9. Fife, Scotland (Fife, Scotland)

10. Tower Hamlets, London (Tower Hamlets, London)