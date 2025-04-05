Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadiq Khan has been given new powers, which could see bars open later and more al fresco dining in London.

The Mayor of London suggested that councils blocking pubs and clubs from staying open later will change their attitudes “from today” after the Chancellor and Prime Minister approved the changes that would allow him to “call in” licensing decisions.

He said music venues, pubs and bars that attract visitors and tourists are currently closing earlier than they would like due to “onerous licensing conditions”.

The powers will not be applied to all parts of London, but designated zones, Mr Khan said, stressing that it is not a “one size fits all approach” for all London boroughs.

However, if the trial proves successful, it could be rolled out to other parts of the country like Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

The decision follows concern that London councils have been too cautious, restricting the capital’s nightlife by rejecting applications for changes such as extended opening hours.

“I think you’ll see a difference from today. Why? Because councils will know the Chancellor and the Prime Minister are quite serious in saying they will give me powers. Councils aren’t making the right call,” Mr Khan said.

“Look at today in London. It’s hotter than Ibiza. Where’s the al fresco outdoor dining?” he said.

“What’s important is that… councils understand that, if it’s the case that they aren’t giving permission, I’ll be calling their applications in.

“But I think you’ll see from today, hopefully, a change of attitude from councils.

“What we can’t have is a vocal minority of hyper local residents stifling growth, stifling job creation, and stifling our economy.”

open image in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan at Ronnie Scott’s ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

He dismissed the idea of residents objecting to later opening times in places like Soho.

“Anybody who chose to live in Soho must understand the history of this area, surely,” he said.

“I mean Ronnie Scott’s has been here for a long time … many of these pubs were set up in Victorian times or Tudor times.”

Mr Khan, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner met hospitality industry chiefs at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London on Friday.

The chief executive of the Greene King pub group Nick Mackenzie and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, were among them.

The announcement comes at a time when confidence in the hospitality industry has hit its lowest point in two years as rising wage costs, national insurance contributions and business rates hit the sector this month.

UKHospitality has said the combination of rising costs would amount to a £3.4 billion hit for the industry on the Government to come up with a plan.