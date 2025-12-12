Film with alleged antisemitic imagery meant to provoke debate – Primal Scream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock band Primal Scream have said a video that was shown at a London gig with imagery which has been branded antisemitic was intended to “provoke debate, not hate”.

The Scottish group were reported to police for showing a video at a London gig on Monday which appeared to include imagery of the Star of David entwined with a swastika.

The group have since responded in a statement shared on the band’s Instagram page which said: “The film is a piece of art.

“It clearly draws from history to question where the actions of current world governments sit in that context. It is meant to provoke debate, not hate.

“In a free, pluralistic and liberal society freedom of expression is a right which we choose to exercise.”

Camden-based venue Roundhouse has already apologised to fans and in a statement said it “deeply regret[ted]” that the “highly offensive” graphics were displayed, adding it was done entirely without their knowledge.

“We deeply regret that these highly offensive images were presented on our stage and unequivocally apologise to anyone who attended the gig, and to the wider Jewish community.

“The content, which was used entirely without our knowledge, stands against all of our values.”

The spokesperson said that Roundhouse “absolutely condemns antisemitism in every form”.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and remain committed to ensuring that our spaces are places where everyone feels secure, respected and valued.”

Primal Scream, founded by frontman Bobby Gillespie in 1982, were performing a 25-year anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR.

As the group performed Swastika Eyes, pictures of political figures including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared behind them, showing what appeared to be the Star of David combined with a swastika in their eyes.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, said it had reported the group to police and called on the venue to carry out an “urgent investigation”.

In a statement, a CST spokesperson said: “Entwining a Star of David with a swastika implies that Jews are Nazis and risks encouraging hatred of Jews.

“There needs to be an urgent investigation by the venue and the promoter about how this happened, and we have reported this to the police.”

The charity Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “The Nazi swastika represents the ideology that inspired people to industrially slaughter six million innocent Jewish men, women and children by bullet, gas and any other means available.

“To visually combine that with the Star of David – the pre-eminent symbol of Judaism – is absolutely sickening and totally inexcusable.

“This isn’t art. This isn’t edgy. This isn’t political statement. It is unadulterated hatred and a clear breach of the international definition of antisemitism.

“We will be writing to the Camden Roundhouse and our legal team is examining the footage to consider further steps.

“Racism should have no place in the arts, but depressingly it is finding a very welcoming home there.”