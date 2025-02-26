Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Royal couples bake cakes and pack bags in food-themed day

William and Kate made Welsh cakes in Wales and the King and Queen helped pack donation boxes for Ramadan.

Pa
Wednesday 26 February 2025 11:16 EST
The Queen helps pack donation boxes and meets British Muslim women at a female-led restaurant ahead of Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)
The Queen helps pack donation boxes and meets British Muslim women at a female-led restaurant ahead of Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the King and Queen enjoyed a food-themed day ahead of St David’s Day and the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

William and Kate were in Pontypridd, where they helped cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the Welsh Cake Shop.

The King and Queen visited the female-led Darjeeling Express in central London, where they helped pack donation bags full of food.

