In Pictures: Royal couples bake cakes and pack bags in food-themed day
William and Kate made Welsh cakes in Wales and the King and Queen helped pack donation boxes for Ramadan.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the King and Queen enjoyed a food-themed day ahead of St David’s Day and the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
William and Kate were in Pontypridd, where they helped cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the Welsh Cake Shop.
The King and Queen visited the female-led Darjeeling Express in central London, where they helped pack donation bags full of food.