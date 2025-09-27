Murder charge after missing man’s body found in derelict London building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing person was found in a derelict building in south-east London, police have said.

Junior Ryan Coleman was reported missing on August 20 and his body was found by officers on September 19, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were searching the building at around 8.17am in Brockley Road, Lewisham, as a part of a missing person investigation.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Coleman had died from a blunt force trauma to his head and on September 20 a murder probe was launched, the force said.

Daniel Watkis, 39, of Glenarm Road, Hackney, was arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday before being remanded in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court, it added.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on October 24 and Mr Coleman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Townsend, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Junior during this difficult time.

“My team are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances of Junior’s disappearance and his murder.

“We’re appealing to anyone who knew Junior to come forward, especially if you had seen him in the summer months.

“If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please get in touch. It could be crucial to our investigation.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or online quoting CAD 1574/19SEP, or call the incident room on 020 8721 4961.

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.