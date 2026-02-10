Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after school stabbings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as Metropolitan Police said the investigation into the stabbing of two other boys, aged 12 and 13, at a school, was being led by counter terrorism police.

Police were called to Kingsbury High School, Brent, north-west London, at 12.40pm on Tuesday, to reports that a 13-year-old boy was stabbed.

Officers found a 12-year-old boy had also been stabbed.

Speaking at the school on Tuesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: “The suspect, who we believe to be 13, left the scene following the stabbing.

“After urgent inquiries, our officers arrested him and also recovered a weapon which we believe to have been used in the stabbing.

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning by our officers.”

He said police were “keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind the attack”.

“However, due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from counter terrorism policing London who are working closely with our local officers in response to this incident,” Mr Williams continued.

“The investigation has not currently been declared a terrorist incident, and the investigation team will now be working at pace to gather any evidence and to establish the full circumstances of what’s happened as quickly as possible.”

He said the victims were understood to be in a “serious” condition.

The headteacher of the school said the incident was “a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community”, in a letter to parents and carers.

Alex Thomas said: “I fully appreciate that this will be very upsetting news to hear and, as you can imagine, this has been a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community.

“The situation is under control, but a live investigation is taking place. We are working closely with the authorities and I will provide further updates as soon as I am able to share confirmed information. Please keep the students and their families in your thoughts.”

Mr Thomas said the Lower School would be closed on Wednesday and students should stay at home, but the Upper School would be open for students in Years 10-13.