Public asked to help find 13-year-old boy missing nearly two weeks

Police are asking the public to help find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Abdul, whose surname was not given because of his age, was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers when he left his family home in Islington, north London, on December 13, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has not been seen or heard from since despite “extensive inquiries”, and the cold weather is increasing concerns for his welfare.

His father said: “As a family, we are deeply concerned for Abdul’s safety and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

Officers believe the boy could be in Hounslow, west London, and urged anyone who sees him to contact 999 immediately quoting 8067/13DEC.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur said: “Abdul should be spending Christmas Day with his family, like any other 13-year-old boy.

“We are increasingly concerned for his welfare, particularly as temperatures drop, and want to see him home and safe.

“We believe Abdul could be in Hounslow and would urge the public to contact us immediately if they see him.

“Abdul, if you’re reading this, please get in touch with us or your family, we just want you home and safe.”