Ex-gangster Dave Courtney described his pain in videos, inquest told

London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney described his pain and how he did not want to “waste having a wicked life” in videos he made before his death, an inquest has heard.

Courtney, 64, who claimed to be an associate of 1960s gangland criminals the Kray twins, swapped an earlier life of crime for writing books in his later years.

He was found dead by his friend, actor Brendan McGirr, at his home on Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, south-east London, on October 22 2023, with a gunshot wound, Southwark Coroner’s Court heard.

Senior coroner Dr Julian Morris concluded after a short inquest on Thursday that he took his own life.

Detective Sergeant James Robinson earlier told the court about videos Courtney made in the months before his death.

In one of them he spoke about his rheumatoid arthritis and how he was “disguising a lot of pain”, the court heard.

“I’m having to hide the fact that I can’t get up and down the stairs and in and out of the car and I’m not enjoying it at the moment,” he said.

“That’s really it.

“I don’t want to go waste having a wicked life like I’ve had. Absolutely superb.”

In a 35-second video in the early hours of October 22 2023, Courtney apologised to the people in his life, adding: “There’s people that are going to be upset.

“I didn’t mean to hurt you.”

A police investigation into his death concluded that there was “no evidence of third party involvement”, Mr Robinson said.

Giving his conclusion, Dr Morris said he asked himself two questions: whether Courtney took his own life and if he intended to do so.

“The answer to both those, having heard the evidence, I consider to be yes,” the coroner said.

“He had recorded many videos over several months stating he could not go on due to the pain,” he added.

Courtney’s wife and daughter sat arm in arm at the front of the court for the duration of the hearing.