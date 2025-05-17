Watch live: Pro-Palestine protesters in London mark Nakba 77th anniversary
Watch live from central London as a pro-Palestine protest takes place in the city on Saturday, 17 May.
The march is taking place on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.
Meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, Nakba is the name Palestinians give to the violent displacement of an estimated 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and villages during the fighting surrounding the creation of the modern state of Israel in 1948, which resulted in the permanent displacement of more than half the Palestinian population, according to the UN.
Ahead of the event, the Metropolitan Police set out Public Order Act conditions in place for the protest, highlighting areas on a London map where attendees must remain.
Participants were told to follow the route agreed with the Met, who said the protest should end at 6pm.
A counter-demonstration organised by "Stop The Hate" is expected to gather on the Strand at the north end of Waterloo Bridge. This group was told to remain in a specific area of the Strand by the Met.
