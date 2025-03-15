Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestine supporters march through central London

There was also a small counter-protest, organised by the group Stop The Hate.

George Lithgow
Saturday 15 March 2025 10:43 EDT
People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in the latest show of support for Palestinians.

A protest organised under the Palestine Coalition, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Stop The War, gathered at 1pm in Piccadilly near Green Park station before marching to Whitehall for a rally in the sunshine.

A smaller counter-protest, organised by the group Stop The Hate, waited in Coventry Street, near Piccadilly Circus.

The groups were separated by barriers and a marked area protected by police as they passed.

Pro-Palestine protesters marched holding signs and banners that read “stop arming Israel” and “open your eyes Keir, see what Israel is doing”.

The Met Police had imposed conditions under the Public Order Act on both protests meaning participants of the pro-Palestine demonstration could not assemble before 12pm and the procession had to remain on the set route.

