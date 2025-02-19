Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildlife have been coated in oil after an estimated 4,000 litres spilled into a rare chalk stream in London, officials have said.

The Environment Agency said the oil had spilled into surface water drains and affected the River Wandle, a once-heavily industrialised chalk stream that has been revived and is now home to wildlife such as brown trout to kingfishers.

It is expected that the spill, thought to have come from a storage tank at a nearby bus depot, will affect the Wandle from Beddington to Wandsworth over the coming days.

A spokesperson for the environment agency said: “On receiving reports of an oil spill on the River Wandle, officers were immediately deployed to limit damage to the local environment and working with the London Fire Brigade we have put in place measures to stop the leak.”

“We are currently gathering evidence and assessing the environmental impact for our investigation, with the pollution source suspected to be a bus depot storage tank in Thornton Heath, Croydon.”

open image in gallery The Wandle flows through south London

The Wandle, which flows for nine miles from its source to the Thames, became heavily industrialised from the 17th to 19th centuries, suffering from severe pollution.

For many years the waterway was considered “ecologically dead”, according to the South East Rivers Trust, but there has been a considerable effort to clean up the river and it is now a popular walking trail.

It is home to brown trout, a key chalk stream species, which was re-introduced to the river, while the Wandle and surrounding habitats support wildlife including kingfishers, damselflies and bats.

Chalk streams are a globally rare habitat, most of which are in England, and face a range of threats including climate change, over abstraction of water and pollution from sources including farming, urban run-off and sewage.