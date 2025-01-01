Watch live: London’s New Year’s Day parade takes place across capital
Watch live on 1 January as London’s New Year’s Day Parade takes place across the capital.
The start of the event was delayed by 30 minutes due to high winds being forecast, and inflatable cartoon characters are no longer going to be used, event spokesman Dan Kirkby said.
The route this year sees the parade start at Piccadilly outside The Ritz. It then heads east to Piccadilly Circus before going down Regent Street St James’s.
The procession will then turn left down Pall Mall and past Trafalgar Square. The parade will then finish at 3.30pm at Whitehall.
Singer Peter Andre will headline the parade this year.
Other acts performing include the motorcycle display team Moto-Stunts International and the London Chinatown Chinese Association.
