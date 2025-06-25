Four arrested after dawn raids targeting suspected people smugglers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after dawn raids targeting an alleged people smuggling gang.

Three Albanian men and a woman from Moldova are being questioned as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group that advertised illegal crossings from France on social media.

They are also suspected of picking up illegal migrants from HGV stops in Kent and taking them to London.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Edmonton, north London, a 29-year-old in Enfield and a 30-year-old near Gatwick Airport on Wednesday.

The woman was arrested in Leyton.

Officials from the NCA, and other bodies including the Metropolitan Police and Home Office, also visited premises including five cafes in Walthamstow, Chingford and Dagenham, east London, thought to be used by members of the smuggling gang.

In a separate operation, two people were arrested for immigration offences in Edmonton.

NCA Branch Commander Adam Berry said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and the arrests carried out by my officers today are the result of an investigation into a gang we suspect of advertising and orchestrating HGV crossings from France.

“These types of illegal crossings, whether by boat or in HGVs, risk the lives of those being transported and threaten the UK’s border security, which is why targeting the organisers behind them is so important for us.

“Working with law enforcement and Government partners we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in people smuggling.

“These arrests and further operations with partners to visit premises across east London show that in action.”

The NCA said more than 8,000 social media accounts used by people smugglers were taken down in 2024.

It currently has around 80 investigations into illegal migration gangs.