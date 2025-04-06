Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 17, stabbed to death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west London, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Erconwald Street, Shepherd’s Bush, at around 1.10pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened near the junction with Du Cane Road and Old Oak Common Lane.

Police went to the scene with the London Ambulance Service and found two teenage boys who had suffered stab injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, one of the teenagers died at the scene.

He has been named by police as 17-year-old Keiron Charles from East Acton. Keiron’s family are being supported by Metropolitan police officers, the force said.

The other teenager – aged 16 – was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

His injuries were deemed to not be life-changing and he was later discharged from hospital. He was then arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to custody, where he remains.

A third teenager – also 16 – had left the scene and police began to hunt for him. He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday. He also remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “This is an awful incident in which a teenager has lost his life. The thoughts of everyone in the Met remain with Keiron’s family and loved ones as they begin to come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Detectives have worked around the clock to follow every possible available line of inquiry and I’m pleased that we have made two arrests as part of our early inquiries. While we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage.

“I’d like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm on Saturday and witnessed the incident. Our team are also keen to speak to anyone who might have any other information that might assist us. Keiron had his whole life ahead of him and any information might prove vital in achieving justice on behalf of his family.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident – or who has any information which can assist with the investigation – is asked to contact police on 0207 175 2206, quoting reference 3435/05APR.