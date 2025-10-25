Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Police makes direct appeal to missing asylum seeker to hand himself in

Commander James Conway said that the asylum seeker had taken ‘a number of journeys’ across London since his release on Friday.

Ben Mitchell
Saturday 25 October 2025 11:50 EDT
Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was jailed for 12 months
Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was jailed for 12 months (Essex Police)

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has made a direct appeal to Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu to hand himself in after he was released by mistake from HMP Chelmsford.

Commander James Conway said that the asylum seeker had taken “a number of journeys” across London since his release on Friday and had “access to funds”.

He said: “Mr Kebatu made his way to Chelmsford train station following his release from prison and boarded a train which departed at 12.42pm arriving in Stratford station at 1.12pm yesterday.

“Mr Kebatu was released wearing a prison issued grey tracksuit and holding a clear plastic bag containing his possessions.

“He has since made a number of train journeys across the London area.

“We believe he has access to funds, and critically, in both Chelmsford and London, we believe he has sought assistance from members of the public, and has spoken to station staff.”

Mr Conway asked for members of the public who have provided Kebatu with assistance to contact them or anyone who sees him to call 999.

In a direct appeal to Kebatu, he added: “We want to locate you in a safe and controlled way.

“You had already indicated a desire to return to Ethiopia when speaking to immigration staff, the best outcome for you is to make contact directly with us by either calling 999 or reporting yourself to a police station.”

