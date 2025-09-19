Balmy temperatures to make way for first frost of autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first frost of autumn will potentially bring a chill next week as temperatures plummet following what could be the final balmy days of the year.

London was set to bask in highs of up to 27C on Friday, but by Sunday forecasters expect temperatures to fall below 20C – with other areas of the UK recording lows of 10C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain which is in place from 9am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

The warning covers parts of the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, Yorkshire and Humber, south-west Scotland and Wales.

Andrea Bishop, Met Office spokeswoman, said: “Although places in the South East of the UK could see temperatures in the mid-20s today, we’ll see a marked change in temperatures across the weekend, with conditions feeling much cooler for everyone by Sunday.

“It’s been quite mild for mid-September, courtesy of southwesterly winds from the Atlantic. But, a shift to northerly winds this weekend will bring colder conditions into next week.

“High pressure for the start of next week should also bring something more settled. But, along with drier conditions, cooler air is coming in from the north so it will turn cooler, certainly for the first part of next week, with the first frosts of autumn possible.”