Two men arrested over suspected links to Hezbollah amid Met terrorism probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over alleged links to banned group Hezbollah.

The pair were detained at two separate addresses in London as part of an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command into activity both overseas and in the UK of Hezbollah, which is a proscribed organisation in the UK.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at an address in north-west London on Tuesday on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

He is also suspected of preparing for acts of terrorism and involvement in a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested at a separate address in west London on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

Hezbollah was banned by the UK government in 2019.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Terrorism and terrorists have a global reach and impact and the activities of terrorist groups overseas can harm communities here in the UK as well as causing devastation to those abroad.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, but I hope that these arrests show we will take robust action against anyone here whom we suspect as being involved in terrorist activity regardless of whether their activity is focused here in the UK or elsewhere.”

The two men were taken to a London police station, and have since been released on bail until a date in mid-July.

Searches were carried out at five addresses – two in north-west London, one in west London, one in south-west London and one in Essex.

The force added that there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.