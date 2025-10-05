Stalker spotted ‘within yards’ of Duke of Sussex during recent visit – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A known stalker of the Duke of Sussex was “body blocked” by his private security after getting close to him on two separate occasions during his recent visit to the UK, it has been reported.

Harry spent four days in the UK on a solo trip in September.

During the visit, he attended a series of charity events and also reunited with the King for the first time in 19 months.

The Telegraph reported that the female stalker entered a “secure zone” at a London hotel where Harry attended a WellChild awards ceremony.

Harry has been patron of the charity for more than 15 years.

The newspaper also revealed that two days later, the woman was spotted “a stone’s throw” from the duke when he visited Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

It was reported that a member of Harry’s private security staff “body-blocked” the woman to prevent her from getting any closer.

The woman has been identified as a “fixated individual” by the duke’s personal protection team and has a history of following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newspaper said.

She was even spotted in Nigeria during the couple’s visit in 2024.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Following their departure from the royal family, the couple were told that they would not be able to retain the full-time police protection granted to the royals.

The Sussexes would instead receive a “bespoke” security service, whereby they would be required to give 30 days’ notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

In May, Harry lost his Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK and said, in the TV interview following the decision, he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK”.

On Saturday, Meghan attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in support of her friend, the fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Meghan, who announced her arrival in Paris with an Instagram story, wore a white outfit of wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection for the show on Saturday.