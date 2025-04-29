Residents woke up to loud bangs and smoke from substation fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elderly and vulnerable residents were among those moved out of their homes when a fire broke out at an electrical substation in west London.

Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters were called to Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale on Tuesday morning after an electrical transformer caught fire.

UK Power Networks confirmed the incident had been sparked by faulty equipment.

A spokesman said: “The cause was a fault on a piece of equipment in our substation.

“This has not interrupted power supplies. Our teams are working with the fire service to make the equipment safe.

“This is an isolated incident and customers’ supplies were not impacted.”

Part of the roof of a nearby residential building also caught alight, forcing the evacuation of around 80 people from a block of flats.

Steve Pennington, from Westminster City Council’s Welfare Response Team, said teams were helping those affected.

“We have got residents that have been displaced and we are trying to help them as best we can,” he said outside the Wharncliffe Gardens Community Centre.

“We have had a number of residents, some of them elderly, some of them requiring assistance from the local authorities.

“We are here but there’s a lot to do.”

Residents described waking up to loud bangs and the smell of smoke.

Fatima Bazzi, 71, who lives next to the substation, said: “I wake up, I smell something wrong, I go to my sitting room and I see smoke.

“I thought my partner smoked something. I look around, I don’t see anything. I look outside, and I see a big fire.”

Her daughter Alice, 36, who cares for her and described her as “really vulnerable”, said: “It’s upsetting. It’s sad that any flat, any of my neighbours have to lose any of their belongings of a fault that’s not their own.

“It is concerning, you don’t build something up to have something like this happen to you.”

Marc Whitehouse, 44, who was staying with his girlfriend, Adele Dillon, at a flat in Aberdeen Place, said: “Some of the bangs sounded like scaffold planks being thrown away. I woke up at six o’clock and thought ‘Who’s starting work at this time in the morning?’

“And she (Ms Dillon) came in and said ‘The substation is on fire’.”

Ms Dillon, 54, who uses a wheelchair, said: “At 6am I opened the curtains and that’s when I saw it (the fire).

“It was popping and crackling.”

The couple left the flat, taking their dog and two cats with them, and were among a dozen people waiting at the community centre for updates.

Pictures from the surrounding area showed thick black smoke billowing across the skyline.

London Fire Brigade said it received more than 170 calls about the fire, which began at 5.29am.

A 32m (105ft) turntable ladder was used to tackle the flames from above, with crews from Paddington, Euston and other nearby stations in attendance.

The brigade said its scientific advisers were monitoring air quality in the local area as crews responded.

Station commander Paul Morgan, who was at the scene, said: “This is a very visible fire and producing lots of smoke.

“Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible.”

The brigade said no injuries have been reported and it confirmed that some evacuated residents have been allowed to return home.

LFB assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “This was a very visible fire with control officers taking over 170 calls.

“The fire has also been producing a lot of smoke, and although the amount of smoke has significantly reduced, we continue to advise residents to keep their windows and doors closed at this time.

“One of our scientific advisers is on site and is closely monitoring the air quality in the area. Around 100 residents were evacuated from their homes but some have now returned.

“Due to the fire involving a high-profile piece of infrastructure that was affecting nearby residential buildings, a major incident was declared by London Fire Brigade at 0826.

“I am pleased to report that this declaration was stood down at 1053.

“However, firefighting operations will continue for some time on the transformer at the substation.

“To combat this technically complex fire, crews have been deploying foam to suppress the flames.

“The foam works by smothering the fire and cutting off its fuel source, preventing reignition.”